If not Shohei Ohtani, then who should be the Mets' DH? | Baseball Night in NY

On Baseball Night in New York, Sal Licata, Elise Menaker, John Harper and Sarah Langs ponder possibilities to solve the DH problem for the Mets, starting with the big splash of Shohei Ohtani, ranging to the likes of Cody Bellinger or Rhys Hoskins, or running with an internal option.