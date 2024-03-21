Not satisfied getting there, Grand Canyon wants to break through in March Madness

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's no longer the thrill of getting there. It's the anticipation, the drive, the feeling that there is more to this March Madness than just being an underdog participant.

The Grand Canyon men's basketball team is ready to win. This is its best chance to make history, grab national headlines with the school's first NCAA Tournament win against a team that is not well-received in Spokane, the home of Saint Mary's WCC rival, Gonzaga.

GCU at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix on Feb. 17, 2024.

For the WAC champion and 29-4 Lopes to break through, they'll have to take down one of the hottest college basketball teams in the country. A rebounding machine that took down Gonzaga twice this season, including in the WCC championship game, gave the Gaels a No. 5 seed and Friday night's first-round matchup against No. 12 GCU at Spokane Arena.

"My advice to these guys would be, 'Don't be afraid of the moment and care a lot about it,'" said graduate forward Gabe McGlothan, who, with senior point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr., are the longest active members of the Lopes' team. "There's going to be a lot of emotion. Just bring it out to the court and let your game talk."

GCU's climb in Division I era

The vision that GCU President Brian Mueller had 11 years ago when the Lopes were moving from Division II to I with help and guidance from Valley sports icon Jerry Colangelo was to someday become Gonzaga, a mid-major without a football program that banked on basketball to bring riches.

After playing second-fiddle to New Mexico State during the Dan Majerle coaching era, then coming off a 13-17 record — the Lopes' worst in seven years under the former Suns star — in 2020, GCU moved on from Majerle.

The Lopes felt fortunate to land Bryce Drew as their coach. Drew was let go by Vanderbilt, where he was fired the previous season after his worst year, going 9-23, severing ties with three years left on Drew's contract. Five games into his final year at Vandy, he lost five-star freshman Darius Garland to a season-ending knee injury.

Drew has been a perfect fit at GCU, which is steeped in faith. Drew's strong Christianity sits well at the school, and his moves have worked out well for him and the Lopes. Those moves not just being during games, but in the offseason, hitting the portal to find the pieces to create this 29-4 season.

Last year, Drew was teetering on the edge with a team that lost several close games, but finally gained momentum on a snowy trip to Utah, winning two games that jump-started a four-wins-in-four-days WAC Tournament to secure the championship and automatic NCAA berth. But the 14 seed came with having to face No. 2 Gonzaga in the first round in Denver. The Lopes played the Zags better than anybody expected, losing by 12 points.

The enthusiasm surrounding the program has grown even greater under Drew, and that now poses the question, 'How do the Lopes keep him around?' The better GCU plays, the more in demand Drew becomes from bigger schools.

"Yeah, he's going to be hotly pursued," Mueller said in a phone interview this week. "I believe Vanderbilt made a huge mistake. That team had key injuries. It was a huge opportunity for us. He's a potential Hall of Fame coach. We want to do whatever is necessary to keep him here for 20 years."

Mueller feels that what Mark Few has done over the past two decades staying at Gonzaga could also serve as the template for keeping Drew around for a long time in the heart of Phoenix.

From a financial standpoint, GCU could be in position to keep Drew. Mueller said there will be time after the NCAA Tournament to talk about a contract extension.

"We'll do everything we can," Mueller said.

Colangelo impressed by Drew, growth of program

Colangelo, who built the Suns into a two-time NBA Finals teams and was owner of the Diamondbacks when they won the 2001 World Series, has been impressed by how Drew has been able to get the right pieces together to get the Lopes to the point of having their best chance of winning a tournament game or two.

"I think there's recognition of the progress and the job that Bryce Drew has done," Colangelo said. "It's a terrific team right now. It's amazing. With all that said, when you get this far, take nothing for granted. Every step now becomes more difficult to get to the next level, which is winning a game in the Big Dance, and going on. We have great respect for Saint Mary's. We have great respect for (Saint Mary's coach) Randy (Bennett). Great family, excellent coach. It's going to be a great contest and a great opportunity.

"We're making progress. I think the group really wants more."

Drew feels his team's best play is ahead, after winning two games in Las Vegas, beating UT Arlington by 15 for the WAC Tournament championship, despite shooting under 40% for most of the game.

The Lopes are going up against one of the best defenses in the country. The Gaels are great at scoring late on the shot clock. This is Saint Mary's 13th trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Gaels reached the Sweet 16 under Bennett in 2010.

"Randy is a Hall of Fame coach," Drew said. "The culture that they have is good. Their longevity in winning is so good."

Key for GCU is getting 6-foot-7 senior wing Tyon Grant-Foster loose. This is his first time in the Big Dance. Last week, was his first minutes ever playing in a conference tournament. And he came through big, earning Most Outstanding Player.

"This will be his first tournament out starting and really determine whether we win or lose," Drew said.

McGlothan has faith in not just Grant-Foster but everybody. And, even though he's not been himself the last couple of weeks due to a hip injury, McGlothan will power his way through to try to will a win, if not more.

"Everybody is so unique," McGlothan said. "It's like a wonderful mosaic, a mixing of everybody that comes together and make a beautiful piece. I'd say it's our connection, it's just the talent and the individual personalities that blend so well."

Saint Mary's lives by second-chance opportunities, rebounding, defending the perimeter, using its length and athleticism to cause opponents to cave. But McGlothan said he'll take his team over anybody.

"Saint Mary's is talented and they have a lot of effort behind it, but I think our guys can match that," McGlothan said. "I think guys are playing at their best. We're all meshing and playing basketball together at the right moment. IF we can keep it rolling, we're almost at the peak. I don't think we're there yet. But when we hit that peak, it's going to be super exciting.

"Stay in the moment and not listen to the outside noise. This has always been a goal for us to make a run in March. Now it's like we're not satisfied. Let's go get one. If we can just get that train rolling in the tournament, it's going to be exciting. To get the first one, I think it just opens the door."

NCAA tournament opener

Who: No. 12 seed GCU (29-4) vs. No. 5 seed St. Mary's (26-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Spokane (Wash.) Arena

TV: truTV

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

