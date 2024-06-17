‘Not really dangerous’: Media react to United star’s Euros opener after he was ‘treated harshly’ by opponents

Two of Manchester United’s eight Euro 2024 representatives were in action during Sunday’s 5pm clash between Denmark and Slovenia.

In what came as a heartwarming moment for all football fans watching around the world, Christian Eriksen scored his nation’s opener – three years after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the last tournament.

Given all he’d been through since the incident to even step foot on a pitch again, it was fitting that he was the one to get his side off the mark.

Eriksen was deployed behind fellow Red Rasmus Hojlund yesterday, with the forward fresh off the back of a generally promising maiden campaign in England, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

Of course, the 21-year-old would’ve hoped that such form could transition over to the international stage. He netted seven times to help Denmark book their place at the tournament last year, so is renowned for being one of Kasper Hjulmand’s talismans.

However, Hojlund failed to make an impact in their group-stage opener. He featured for 83 minutes and was withdrawn shortly after the Slovenians equalised through Erik Janza, leaving both nations forced to settle for a point apiece.

Read more: United have decided to award influential midfielder a new contract

How the Danish press reacted to Hojlund’s showing

The media in his homeland shared their honest verdicts of his showing post-match, with Tipsbladet writing: “Yes, he works like an ox, creates space for the others, but the optimal way to set him up has not yet been found.

“Yes, a couple of nice crosses from the edges were possible – and he should perhaps have scored on the flat cross late in the game – but the runs in depth were not possible – and yes, of course, the Slovenians stood deep, but he was not really dangerous.

“The Manchester United star got his boot off after just a few minutes, and Rasmus Hojlund was generally treated harshly by the Slovenians. The striker wanted a lot himself and played with enormous spirit, but unfortunately, the last sharpness and the last margins were missing. Rasmus Hojlund needs to score again in the national team. It will loosen up a lot.”

Bold.dk added: “The Danish fans really want the United star to start, but it was an unredeemed evening for Hojlund. The running work was enormous, [and] the pressure the same. But the attacker was not particularly dangerous.

“After the break, another chance came, but again it was just not sharp enough. Five international matches in a row without a goal.”

Next up for the Danes is a meeting with England on Thursday, June 20.

