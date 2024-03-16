Not to be. Purdue basketball falls in overtime to Wisconsin on Max Klesmit's late basket

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second straight day, Purdue basketball had to rely on its depth in the Big Ten Tournament.

Down the stretch, Wisconsin's guard play won out.

The top-seeded Boilermakers were bounced in the semifinals 76-75 by the fifth-seeded Badgers, who also had to dig deep into their bench for an overtime victory.

Braden Smith was a pregame question mark, but went through warmups and was given the good to go.

Edey received two simultaneous fouls 2:04 into the game, the first an offensive while going for a rebound, then a double technical while Edey and Steven Crowl were jawing at each other afterward.

Despite Edey's limited minutes in the first half, Purdue managed to go into halftime tied at 36 with the post play of Trey Kaufman-Renn and the savviness of Fletcher Loyer.

Wisconsin and Purdue traded punches most of the second half.

Purdue had a chance to put the game away, but a turnover with 22.6 seconds left took away what would've been a fastbreak layup by Smith.

That kept the door open for the Badgers after Edey missed the second attempt of a two-shot foul. Chucky Hepburn beat buzzer with a layup to force overtime.

Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots as Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

It was over when ...

Purdue couldn't get separation, but had the ball with a 75-74 lead when Smith was called for an offensive foul.

Wisconsin took over with 21.3 seconds left and Max Klesmit was able to hit a floater in the lane with five seconds left.

Lance Jones fired a deep 3 at the buzzer that was wide left.

In the end Wisconsin took care of the ball better, winning the turnover battle, 16-5 and outscoring the Boilers 15-0 on those plays.

Zach Edey watch

It took longer than many expected for Edey to break Rick Mount's career scoring record, but that can be put on the backburner.

Edey sat much of the first half after the two early fouls, but managed to make an impact down the stretch. His right-handed hook with 7:18 to go gave Purdue a 54-51 lead and was the record-breaking moment.

Edey was 8-of-8 from the free throw line in overtime as the Badgers fouled out all three bigs.

He finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks.

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots and scores a shot to force overtime during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

4 stars of the game

▶ Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: With Edey on the bench, Purdue went inside to the redshirt sophomore, who delivered 9 points in the first half that helped the Boilermakers survive without their best player.

▶ Braden Smith, Purdue: Given the unknown status of Purdue's sophomore point guard just hours before the game, anything from Smith would've seemed like a plus. Smith had 7 points and 10 assists before fouling out.

▶ Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin: Hepburn's hot hand kept Wisconsin alive when the Badgers struggled otherwise. Hepburn got the Badgers to overtime and finished with 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting.

▶ Max Klesmit, Wisconsin: When you hit the game winner, you go here. Klesmit also good on the boards with 5 rebounds and had 5 assists to go with 12 points.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Max Klesmit's shot propels Wisconsin past Purdue basketball in OT