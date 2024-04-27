'Not the prettiest or most creative, but it gets results'

Former Fulham midfielder Michael Brown has been discussing the Toffees' performance against Brentford on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It is not always the prettiest, it is not the most creative, but it is effective and it gets results.

"Everton were in a good position at the start of the season before the points deduction, it was a big blow and they had to recover and they have done so.

"A really good day for Sean Dyche and his team. It wasn't the greatest of games, with just the one shot on target, but they got the job done."