Not to be outdone by Wil Lutz’s big kick, Blake Gillikin sends an 81-yard punt

There’s no doubt which team is winning the kicking game. Not to be outdone by Wil Lutz’s career-long 59-yard field goal, New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin flipped the field against the Green Bay Packers in the next quarter.

He didn’t send the ball 60 yards. He did punt it 70 yards, either. He sent it a flying 81 yards at Lambeau Field, cutting a high arc through the warm Wisconsin night sky. The ball soared over and past returns specialist Amari Rodgers for a touchback. It’s about as impressive as it gets.

It’s been a strong performance for the Saints special teams units. Between Lutz’s long field goal and Gillikin’s longer punt (which tied a Saints franchise record first set by Tom McNeil way back in 1969), it’s a lot to write home about — and that doesn’t even get into the 59-yard kick return that wide receiver Kirk Merritt achieved earlier in the game. Let’s see if the Saints offense and defense can bring it home.

