Not The Onion: Bills sign Matt Barkley to two-year contract extension

Matt Barkley has made one emergency start for the Buffalo Bills.

That was apparently enough to get a two-year contract extension.

The Bills announced on Twitter on Friday that they’ve signed Barkley through 2020, signaling that they like what they’ve seen from him on the practice fields and meeting rooms since he was initially signed on October 31.

Matt Barkley, quarterback de los Bills de Buffalo, lanza un pase durante el encuentro del domingo 11 de noviembre de 2018, ante los Jets de Nueva York (AP Foto/Seth Wenig)

At the time, rookie Josh Allen was missing time with an elbow injury, and then the hastily-signed backup initially brought in and forced to play in Allen’s stead, Derek Anderson, suffered a concussion.

So Barkley was signed.

He started Buffalo’s Week 10 game on the road against the New York Jets, a game Buffalo won, 41-10. Barkley got a huge assist from the defense that day, as the Jets’ first four drives were three-and-out and the fifth ended with an interception.

And now the 28-year-old will be Allen’s backup as the Bills move forward.

