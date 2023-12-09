Not one but three Havliceks are on the court for Florida’s Benjamin School

A Havlicek playing basketball again? At Palm Beach Garden’s Benjamin School, three in fact are following in the footsteps of their famous grandfather, the eight-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics.

The trio of John Havlicek’s grandchildren are playing for the East Coast Florida school’s Bucs, with his namesake Johnny Havlicek a sophomore, and cousins Drew and Logan Buchanan a junior and a freshman, respectively, per recent reporting from ABC WPBF 25’s Yianni Kourakis. Per Johnny, his grandfather and family took a hands-off approach to the sport, yet the trio of cousins fell headlong into it just the same.

“I don’t think we were forced to,” he said. “I think we chose to play basketball.”

“We enjoyed it from a young age, growing up playing together on the mini hoops and the courts in the front yards, all getting along,” shared Johnny. “It creates chemistry, too,”

“I tried to learn as much as I could from him,” shared Drew. “Basketball and off the court.”

“”I think he was a great-grandfather,” offered Logan. “He was always there and always wanted to be with us.”

In several ways, Hondo still is — whether through their shared passion for the sport, or the values he helped to instill in them.

