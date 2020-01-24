Not one, not two, not three... Woods begins Round 2 of Farmers with 4-putt double

Tiger Woods got off to a nightmare start Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Beginning his second round off the par-4 first hole at Torrey Pines' South Course, Woods hit his approach shot to 25 feet before rolling his birdie try a few feet by.

But what seemed like an easy comebacker for par turned into a difficult bogey save. Woods didn't touch the hole on his par putt from 2 feet, 6 inches, and hen barely caught the left lip from 5 feet, 6 inches.

Farmers Insurance Open: Full-field Scores | Full coverage

Finally, Woods converted a 14-incher for double bogey, dropping from 3 under to 1 under.

Woods opened his tournament with a 3-under 69 Thursday on Torrey Pines' North Course, beginning a new year with an under-par round for the first time since 2011. The four-putt, though, is his first since last year's WGC-Mexico, third since 2010 and the 13th of his career.