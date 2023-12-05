'Not a one-man show.' Purdue basketball shows depth, talent against Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE — Fran McCaffery was asked about the specifics of trying to stop Zach Edey.

The Iowa coach believes that was a disservice to the Purdue basketball team that just handed McCaffery's Hawkeyes an 87-68 beating at Mackey Arena Monday night.

"He's difficult, but you have to give credit to the rest of the guys that are out there for that," McCaffery answered candidly. "They really executed tonight in terms of screening and cutting and ball movement, which makes it really hard if you're trying to focus on him.

"They're not a one-man show at all. They have shooters. They have drivers. They have size. They stretch your defense in ways that makes it very difficult."

Purdue didn't reinvent itself in three days.

It just executed what it does better versus Iowa than it did Friday at Northwestern.

"You see that lead from around eight or 10 or 12 just go up to 20, then to 30," sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer said. "When you're not turning the ball over and you're taking care of it and outrebounding them, it's pretty easy to get those runs and get those leads up to 20 instead of back to five."

Purdue led by as many as 35 points in the second half before Boilermaker coach Matt Painter saw an opportunity to run players who will be valuable to winning down the road who've had reduced roles thus far.

It was a chance to get more minutes for Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Ethan Morton. It was a chance to rest Loyer, Braden Smith and Zach Edey and allow Lance Jones to run the offense for extended minutes.

Morton was spectacular despite going scoreless. Mason Gillis, too. Smith took just four shot attempts and had a mind-blowing plus-minus of 33. Edey was Edey.

Monday night, three days after some were ready to write them off, the Boilermakers showed exactly why you shouldn't.

Purdue is deep and talented. In the first half, with Edey on the bench, the Boilers actually extended a double-digit lead.

So deep and talented, in fact, that Painter is performing a juggling act trying to get everyone enough minutes.

He's already second guessing decisions he made at Northwestern Friday.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers 87-68.

Perhaps Myles Colvin should've played more when Purdue was struggling to hit shots, but instead Painter kept the freshman on the bench.

"When you've got seven or eight guys then you feel good about it, OK, cool, you don't really go back and second guess yourself much personnel wise because you've got seven to eight guys," Painter said. "When you've got as many guys as we do, when something doesn't work, you always go back and look at that and that's always an opportunity for somebody to get in there and get some more minutes."

Monday wasn't some scrub team you invite to your home arena for a buy game to beat the snot out of.

It was a conference game against a 5-2 team averaging more than 90 points per game. And Purdue proceeded to beat the snot out of Iowa from beginning to end.

But this was different.

No one celebrated any differently than as if Purdue had just beaten Morehead State or Samford. Just like Friday no one in the locker room fretted a disappointing loss.

"We're just all a year older, more experienced. We've been through the tough times," Morton said Monday night. "I think we're a little more, I don't know if relaxed is the right word, but I feel like last year a lot of people talk about it, you get so uptight after a loss.

"Not that you shouldn't be uptight after a loss because there's stuff you've got to fix, but it's not the end of the world. It's a long season. Basketball is a game where those types of losses are meant to happen."

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots the ball during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers 87-68.

Even teams as deep and talented as Purdue.

There's a reason no team has gone undefeated since Indiana did it almost five decades ago.

It's hard to win in college basketball, now more than ever with rapid transfers and NIL money involved.

Part of being a successful team is understanding that.

That's where Purdue is.

And last year, it wasn't.

"This was great. Obviously Friday wasn't so great," Morton said. "But we're not going to be all like high and mighty after we beat these guys. We've got to come back to work this week and we've got some big games coming up."

