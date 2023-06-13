‘That’s not normal’: Derek Carr wowed by Alvin Kamara’s receiving ability

Whenever a versatile. do-it-all running back is mentioned as a hopeful prospect ahead of the NFL draft, one of the names they’re often compared to is New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara.

And newly signed veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who the team is betting on to make a significant impact in a playoffs or bust campaign, could hardly be more impressed by Kamara in the time he has had to work with him.

“Great teammate, very explosive,” Carr said after his first practice with Kamara at Tuesday’s minicamp. “So smooth on film. But then when you get in person, he ran a couple of routes and I remember I looked at Jake (Haener) today, and I was like, ‘Bro, that’s not normal.”

Kamara has experienced reduced usage as a receiver the last two years (averaging 3.6 and 3.8 receptions per game in 2021 and 2022) compared to when Brees was the quarterback (when he averaged 5.5 receptions per game from 2017 to 2020).

Will he see an uptick with Carr under center? Las Vegas Raiders running backs Josh Jacobs and Ameer Abdullah were targeted 96 times last year; Jacobs and Kenyan Drake were targeted 104 times in 2021. Kamara saw 97 or more targets through each of his first four years in the league, so look for Carr to throw his way often.

It will be interesting to see how things ultimately shake out for both Carr and Kamara as the Saints look to return to their previous heights. After finishing out their most recent season with an overall record of 7-10, 2023 should be a healthier campaign after a plethora of injuries derailed their offense the last two years. Finding a quarterback who can better use the weapons available to him is going to go a long way, but offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. needs to make adjustments as well.

