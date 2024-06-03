'Not much sleep' - Opacic stars after son's birth

Tom Opacic scored his second try of the season as Hull KR beat Leigh Leopards [Getty Images]

Hull KR centre Tom Opacic has voiced his pride after scoring his team's first try in their win over Leigh Leopards hours after newborn son Reggie's arrival.

Opacic returned from the overnight birth to open the scoring in the 12-0 win on Sunday, which gave Rovers their ninth victory of the season and third place in the Super League.

The 29-year-old Australian had missed his side's win at London Broncos seven days earlier because of the expected birth date.

"It was a week late," Opacic told BBC Radio Humberside. "I was worried about having it last week, so I didn't want to go to London, being so far away.

"[I had] not much sleep, but it ended up all good."

Niall Evalds added to the scoreline during the second half as the hosts continued their winning run since a 38-6 defeat to Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-finals on May 18.

The result carried added satisfaction because of the emphasis Rovers have placed on stopping their opponents from scoring this season.

"We were clunky in patches but I was proud of the boys' efforts," Opacic said. "Especially getting a zero on the board, which is a huge focus for us.

"Although we weren't that crisp with the ball, we managed to score two tries. I haven't got one for a while, so I'm happy."

He added: "You're always going to win if you keep a team to nil. It's a huge attribute. It wasn't pretty but, come the end of the year, it's not going to be pretty all the time.

"There were three or four times when they could easily have scored but our scrambled defence stopped them."

Hull KR sit two points behind St Helens and Wigan in the table.

"You could see on the boys how frustrated we got [against Wigan]," Opacic said.

"We probably lost our way a little bit in that game. It's good that we're still in the hunt for the title."