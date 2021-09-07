Not much happening for Florida football in latest AP Poll

Florida’s first game of the 2021 season is in the books, and while its 35-14 win over FAU wasn’t particularly inspiring, the Gators didn’t struggle in the opening week as much as some other contenders did. Despite one team ranked above them losing — North Carolina — UF didn’t see any change in this week’s poll, remaining ranked No. 13 heading into a Week 2 matchup against South Florida.

In the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which also released on Tuesday, the Gators rose two spots from No. 11 to No. 9. Much like in the Coaches Poll, Georgia rose to No. 2 after defeating previous No. 3 Clemson. That puts the Bulldogs just behind No. 1 Alabama.

Texas A&M also ranks above the Gators despite having struggles of its own against Kent State in Week 1, and the Aggies moved up one spot to No. 5. Florida likely won’t be able to do much to improve its ranking with a win over the Bulls in Tampa next week, but the big one comes a week later when Alabama comes to town.

That game will determine whether Florida surges into the top five and becomes an immediate playoff favorite or if it falls out of the top 15 entirely.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 heading into Week 2.

Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) — 59 first-place votes Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) — 1 first-place vote Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) Clemson Tigers (0-1) Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) Oregon Ducks (1-0) Florida Gators (1-0) USC Trojans (1-0) Texas Longhorns (1-0) UCLA Bruins (2-0) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) Wisconsin Badgers (0-1) Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) Utah Utes (1-0) Miami Hurricanes (0-1) Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) North Carolina Tar Heels (0-1) Auburn Tigers (1-0)

