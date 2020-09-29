You don’t mess with mom.

As her son Patrick Mahomes was methodically taking apart the Ravens last night, Randi Mahomes found one thing quibble with.

One of the ESPN announcers kept referring to the Chiefs quarterback by the shorthand “Pat,” and she got tired of hearing it.

“If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help” she wrote on Twitter.

Word got around, as ESPN analyst Louis Riddick made his mea culpa later in the broadcast.

“Guilty, guilty, guilty,” Riddick said, laughing. “I apologize, Patrick.”

Patrick Mahomes left his mom with nothing else to worry about with his play, as he threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score in the 34-20 win.

Do not mess with Patrick Mahomes’ mom originally appeared on Pro Football Talk