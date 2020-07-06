Not many NFL players have received a 10-year (or more) contract

Not many players have received contracts of 10 years or more. Patrick Mahomes has, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Contract details have not leaked on the new deal for the Chiefs quarterback yet. But both the amount of money and the number of years will rank among the highest and longest deals in NFL history.

In terms of years:

Donovan McNabb signed a 12-year deal with the Eagles in 2002 that had a maximum value of $115 million.

Brett Favre signed what was termed a “lifetime contract” in 2001 when he agreed to a 10-year, $100 million deal with the Packers in 2001.

Drew Bledsoe received a 10-year, $103 million deal with the Patriots in 2001.

Michael Vick signed a 10-year, $130 million contract extension with the Falcons on Christmas Eve 2004.

Daunte Culpepper signed a 10-year, $102 million contract extension that included $16 million in guarantees with the Vikings before the 2003 season.

The stories announcing the long-term contracts for those quarterbacks all point to the player finishing his career with the team that gave him the big deal. It didn’t work out that way.

All five quarterbacks finished their careers elsewhere.

So Mahomes’ deal does not guarantee he will end his career in Kansas City. Who, after all, would have envisioned Joe Montana or Tom Brady not finishing their careers where they started them?

