Advertisement

Not many changes in US LBM Coaches poll heading into rivalry week

Don Smalley
·2 min read

As expected, there wasn’t much change in the top portion of the US LBM Coaches poll with no big upsets yesterday.

But that could change in the next couple of weeks with Florida State’s quarterback, Jordan Travis, sustaining a significant leg injury that could likely derail the Seminoles’ season. They still have Florida and No. 9 Louisville left on the schedule.

Ohio State and Michigan flip-flopped spots as they head into their rivalry game.

A little bit closer to home, Oregon State fell five spots to No. 15 after its heartbreaking 22-20 loss to No. 5 Washington. The Ducks head into the Civil War needing to defeat the Beavers to advance to the conference title game and hopefully avenge their only loss to the Huskies.

Check out the full US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

11-0

1,571 (61)

2

Ohio State

11-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Michigan

11-0

1,458 (1)

-1

4

Florida State

11-0

1,375

5

Washington

11-0

1,367

6

Oregon

10-1

1,234

7

Texas

10-1

1,193

8

Alabama

10-1

1,174

9

Louisville

10-1

1,035

10

Missouri

9-2

981

+1

11

Penn State

9-2

908

+1

12

Ole Miss

9-2

863

+2

13

Oklahoma

9-2

840

14

LSU

8-3

726

+1

15

Oregon State

8-3

684

-5

16

Arizona

8-3

568

+6

17

Notre Dame

8-3

536

+1

18

Tulane

10-1

493

-1

19

Iowa

9-2

447

+4

20

Kansas State

8-3

424

+4

21

Oklahoma State

8-3

299

+4

22

Liberty

11-0

158

+5

23

Tennessee

7-4

109

-4

24

North Carolina State

8-3

97

+6

25

SMU

9-2

84

+3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire