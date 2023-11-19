Not many changes in US LBM Coaches poll heading into rivalry week

As expected, there wasn’t much change in the top portion of the US LBM Coaches poll with no big upsets yesterday.

But that could change in the next couple of weeks with Florida State’s quarterback, Jordan Travis, sustaining a significant leg injury that could likely derail the Seminoles’ season. They still have Florida and No. 9 Louisville left on the schedule.

Ohio State and Michigan flip-flopped spots as they head into their rivalry game.

A little bit closer to home, Oregon State fell five spots to No. 15 after its heartbreaking 22-20 loss to No. 5 Washington. The Ducks head into the Civil War needing to defeat the Beavers to advance to the conference title game and hopefully avenge their only loss to the Huskies.

Check out the full US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 11-0 1,571 (61) – 2 Ohio State 11-0 1,460 (1) +1 3 Michigan 11-0 1,458 (1) -1 4 Florida State 11-0 1,375 – 5 Washington 11-0 1,367 – 6 Oregon 10-1 1,234 – 7 Texas 10-1 1,193 – 8 Alabama 10-1 1,174 – 9 Louisville 10-1 1,035 – 10 Missouri 9-2 981 +1 11 Penn State 9-2 908 +1 12 Ole Miss 9-2 863 +2 13 Oklahoma 9-2 840 – 14 LSU 8-3 726 +1 15 Oregon State 8-3 684 -5 16 Arizona 8-3 568 +6 17 Notre Dame 8-3 536 +1 18 Tulane 10-1 493 -1 19 Iowa 9-2 447 +4 20 Kansas State 8-3 424 +4 21 Oklahoma State 8-3 299 +4 22 Liberty 11-0 158 +5 23 Tennessee 7-4 109 -4 24 North Carolina State 8-3 97 +6 25 SMU 9-2 84 +3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

