Not many changes in US LBM Coaches poll heading into rivalry week
As expected, there wasn’t much change in the top portion of the US LBM Coaches poll with no big upsets yesterday.
But that could change in the next couple of weeks with Florida State’s quarterback, Jordan Travis, sustaining a significant leg injury that could likely derail the Seminoles’ season. They still have Florida and No. 9 Louisville left on the schedule.
Ohio State and Michigan flip-flopped spots as they head into their rivalry game.
A little bit closer to home, Oregon State fell five spots to No. 15 after its heartbreaking 22-20 loss to No. 5 Washington. The Ducks head into the Civil War needing to defeat the Beavers to advance to the conference title game and hopefully avenge their only loss to the Huskies.
Check out the full US LBM Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
11-0
1,571 (61)
–
2
11-0
1,460 (1)
+1
3
11-0
1,458 (1)
-1
4
Florida State
11-0
1,375
–
5
Washington
11-0
1,367
–
6
Oregon
10-1
1,234
–
7
10-1
1,193
–
8
10-1
1,174
–
9
Louisville
10-1
1,035
–
10
9-2
981
+1
11
9-2
908
+1
12
9-2
863
+2
13
9-2
840
–
14
8-3
726
+1
15
Oregon State
8-3
684
-5
16
Arizona
8-3
568
+6
17
Notre Dame
8-3
536
+1
18
10-1
493
-1
19
9-2
447
+4
20
Kansas State
8-3
424
+4
21
Oklahoma State
8-3
299
+4
22
Liberty
11-0
158
+5
23
7-4
109
-4
24
North Carolina State
8-3
97
+6
25
9-2
84
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison
Others Receiving Votes
North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1