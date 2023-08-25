'Not looking back.' Indiana Wesleyan football embracing new era with new head coach

For the first time in program history, Indiana Wesleyan football will be under the leadership of someone other than former head coach Jordan Langs.

Langs became IWU's first coach in 2016 after serving as the defensive coordinator at Wheaton College. In five seasons, Langs compiled a 33-15 record, culminating in an 11-2 record and a NAIA FCS Semifinals appearance last season before leaving to become the running backs coach/special teams coordinator at Iowa State.

Enter Andrew Rode, another hotshot former coordinator taking over head coaching duties for the first time. Langs was tasked with starting the program from scratch and building from the ground up. Now Rode hopes to build on the foundation set by Langs and guide the No. 5-ranked Wildcats to even greater heights.

All-Indiana team: Best 2023 college football players from the state

DATABASE: Search to find out where Indiana's FBS players are

"We're trying to accomplish a lot of things all at once," Rode said. "We're taking over a team that had a really healthy culture and a fast amount of success right from the start. ... But there's also a lot of areas of the program I think can continue to improve and grow, and so the first goal is getting to get to know the guys this spring and then to start establishing the culture pieces that we wanted."

First-year IWU coach Andrew Rode.

Rode spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Morningside University. There, Rode helped guide the Mustangs to a 35-2 record and the 2021 NAIA national championship. Morningside had the NAIA's No. 1 offense in 2021 and he was awarded the 2021 NAIA Coordinator of the Year.

The longtime assistant knows how to lead a successful offense and at IWU, that starts with experienced quarterback Xander Stokes. Stokes returns for a graduate year with 26 games played over three seasons. Last season, the Anderson native passed for 2,338 yards and 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Mississippi Valley State transfer Dederrian "Tay" Williams returns after rushing for 1,052 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Grad student Lucas Doyle (Center Grove) and junior Will Angel return to anchor the offensive line.

Defensively, senior Neil Campbell and grad student Jamis Carson lead the secondary. Junior linebacker Clayton Mosher and grad student defensive end Isaac Abeo (Hamilton Southeastern) lead the front seven.

The Wildcats have playmakers on both sides of the ball, but with just four returning starters on offense, the defense may be ahead of their counterparts heading into the season. Rode said the upperclassmen and holdovers from the previous staff have made his transition to head coach as smooth as possible, but he acknowledged he still has some things to learn.

IWU defensive end Anthony Cheesebourough

"Being a head coach takes a different skill set than being a coordinator," Rode said. "There's some things that translate and carry over from one responsibility to the other, but being a head coach is pretty different than being a coordinator. So, I'm learning how to do that and I'm learning how I do it best.

"We've had some outstanding seniors and I think our upperclassmen group as a whole really embraced the change in a lot of ways. They were excited about some of the things that we're bringing in and implementing. They've done a good job just diving in headfirst and really jumping into the culture and not really looking back."

IWU opens its season Saturday at Lawrence Tech (Mich.) at 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Wesleyan football: Andrew Rode begins new era for IWU Wildcats