Not long after receiving offer, four-star EDGE London Merritt places Colorado in top 12

Just weeks after receiving an offer from the Buffs on May 11, four-star Georgia prospect London Merritt named Colorado to his top 12 schools on Tuesday.

Merritt, the No. 8 ranked EDGE for 2025 (247Sports Composite), is also considering Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Merritt racked up 33 total tackles, nine sacks and 6 quarterback hurries as a sophomore at Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has loaded up on transfer EDGE rushers since his hiring, but four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. remains the program’s lone 2025 commit.

Also on Tuesday, fellow four-star prospect Zavier Mincey, a class of 2024 safety from Florida, named Colorado to his top 10.

