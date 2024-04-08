'We will not just sit back and watch City have possession'

[Getty Images]

Antonio Rudiger says his Real Madrid side "will not just sit back" when they face holders Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

City will arrive at the Bernabeu as favourites having dismantled the Spanish league leaders 5-1 on aggregate in last season's semi-finals. However, they will face a side unbeaten since 16 January.

"It is a tough game but we are Real Madrid. We are confident about ourselves and I feel from the dynamics we are in good shape and in a good mood. The team feels like a family," said Rudiger.

"This is what we have to show on the pitch and I am very sure we are going to do that. We will not just sit back and watch City have possession but, of course, that is part of the game.

"There are spaces of the game where we will press forward but there will also be phases where we have to defend more and we are willing to do that - whatever comes our way.

"The Champions League is very important. We know the importance of this tournament for the club."

Rudiger will come up against City striker Erling Haaland - who is enjoying another prolific season and leads the scoring charts in both the Premier League and Champions League - and is wary of the challenge posed by the Norway international.

"The plan will be the same as last year: to try to control dangers like Phil Foden, [Kevin] De Bruyne and, of course, Haaland," he added.

"Haaland is definitely one of the strongest strikers [I have faced].

"It is not easy to control this player because I would say he lives off passes from his team-mates. You cannot control everything but you have to try control them as best as possible."