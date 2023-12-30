'It's not just Bo': Oregon football has potent offense Liberty's defense will need to stop

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is hoisted into the air after a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Oregon has a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback, a running back duo that is among the best in the nation, elite pass catchers and an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

It looks like an intimidating task to prepare for, even with a month to do so.

Liberty defensive coordinator Skylor Magee disagreed.

“It's fun,” he said. “For a coach, you like it. As the player, it's what you want. You want to tee it up against the best. You want to try, you want to go against the best. That's what it is. Our guys, I mean, trying to get to practice has been easy. They've really, really been into it and amped up a little bit more than normal. It's been fun to watch.”

The Ducks go into Monday's Fiesta Bowl game against Liberty with an offense that ranks second in the nation in points (44.2) and total yards (526.6) per game, and they’re the only FBS team to score at least 30 points in every game this season.

Quarterback Bo Nix guides a passing attack that ranks No. 2 with 342.8 yards per game.

Though they’ll be without record-setting receiver Troy Franklin, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft, the Ducks still have 1,000-yard receiver Tez Johnson.

The junior has 75 catches for 1,010 yards and nine TDs, but over the last eight games he has 60 receptions for 807 yards for an average of 7.5 catches and 100.9 yards per game.

Running backs Bucky Irving (1,063 yards, 10 TDs) and Jordan James (696, 11) will lead the running game.

“It's not just Bo,” Magee said. “He has a good cast around him that makes them very, very challenging.”

The Flames will counter with a defense that allows 22.69 points and 356.5 yards per game — 113.0 on the ground and 243.5 through the air. Only three times this season did they allow more than 400 yards in a game.

“Man, they play extremely hard,” Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein said. “They play physical, they play the ball in the air extremely well, they’re sound, well-coached and they know how to win. I don’t care what league you play in, winning is hard, running the table is hard. They’re battle tested. I was in Conference USA for three years and know that the top teams in that league are typically pretty good. … You’re looking at a dangerous team that’s hungry and in this bowl for a reason.”

What to know about the Oregon offense

Starts fast, rarely slows

The Ducks lead the nation in scoring in the first half with an average of 27.25 points per game, and rank second nationally in both first-quarter scoring (12.83) and second-quarter scoring (14.42).

Oregon also has the nation's best first-half point differential at +18.58 and has scored touchdowns on 45-of-72 first-half drives (62.5%) while getting points on 52 first-half possessions (72.2%).

When they’e close, it’s not close

If Liberty wants to keep Oregon out of the end zone, it must first keep them out of the red zone.

The Ducks rank ninth nationally with a red-zone touchdown percentage of 76.12%, having scored TDs on 51-of-67 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

They’ve come away with points 59 times (88.06%).

Oregon has been at its most efficient in the latter half of the season, getting TDs on 29 of its last 34 trips into the red zone.

Overall, its 51 red-zone touchdowns are the most nationally and its 67 drives into the red zone are second most, trailing only Georgia (73).

Oregon running back Jordan James muscles into the end zone for a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

O-line shuffles for first time

Nix, Irving, Franklin, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and defensive end Jordan Burch have started every game for the Ducks this season, but the starting lineup for Oregon’s offensive line has also been the same since the season opener against Portland State.

That will end on Monday.

With Rimington Award winner Jackson Powers-Johnson opting out of the game as he looks ahead to the NFL draft, the Ducks will have a new starting center joining the core of Josh Conerly Jr. (left tackle), Marcus Harper II (left guard), Steven Jones (right guard) and Ajani Cornelius (right tackle).

Freshman Iapani Laloulu appears to be the frontrunner, though Harper has also been getting reps at center during bowl prep. If it's Harper at center, expect Laloulu to take over at guard.

What to know about the Liberty defense

Flames led by a linebacker

Sixth-year senior Tyren Dupree is a menace in the middle of Liberty’s defense.

The Conference USA defensive player of the year has 115 tackles, eight for a loss including 2.5 sacks. He also has two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Jacksonville State's Anwar Lewis tries to evade the tackle of Liberty's Tyren Dupree during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field Jacksonville State Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama, Oct. 10, 2023.

A pair of standouts in the secondary

All-conference safety Brylan Green and cornerback Kobe Singleton have made life difficult on opposing quarterbacks all season.

The sophomore Green, who is also a center fielder on the Flames’ baseball team, has a team-high five interceptions, as well as 38 tackles, three for a loss and one sack, and eight pass breakups.

The junior Singleton has a team-leading 12 breakups, four interceptions and 35 tackles.

Liberty Flames safety Brylan Green (15) tackles Toledo Rockets wide receiver Jerjuan Newton (1) during the second half in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium Dec. 20, 2022, in Boca Raton, Florida.

Thrives on making big plays

The Flames lead the country with 21 interceptions and are No. 3 in takeaways with 25.

The defense has had an interception in all but one game and two of those picks were returned for touchdowns.

Liberty also has 25 sacks and 76 tackles for a loss.

“I think they're extremely athletic,” Nix said. “I think they play the ball in the air really well in the back end. They're physical. They do a lot on defense and I just think we're going to have to do a good job of executing on early downs.”

Monday will be a different type of challenge, facing an Oregon offense that Green described as “electric” and with weapons everywhere.

“They have guys all over the field,” he said. “One of their best receivers is not playing, but that doesn't matter. They still have other guys that will do the tasks and get the tasks done. They have a great backfield; No. 0 (Bucky Irving), No. 20 (Jordan James), and obviously, Bo Nix. I really don't have to say too much about that. The O-line, they're great. They do everything you ask. … Going against a team like this, it's going to be good.”

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football's offense a challenge for Liberty's defense to stop