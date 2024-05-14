[Getty Images]

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, talking to Sky Sports after moving to within a win of the Premier League title: "It was very difficult with the emotions riding on it but the lads did the job they needed to do. It is one step closer. You have to take every game as it comes. We had a job to do tonight but we know how things can swing.

"We prepare, we recover and West Ham is another final and hopefully we can go and make history for this great club. It is not job done by a million miles. Hopefully we can get the win. If I didn't enjoy the pressure, I would be in the wrong job and the wrong team.

"Last night, I couldn't sleep. They tried to set fireworks off but we weren't there, they missed us. I can't describe the feeling when we went 2-0 up.

"It was an unusual game but we are competitors. Spurs could have gone and got the Champions League. You could see they were putting everything on the line to win the game."