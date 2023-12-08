It's not jinxing it: Jaguars, other playoff contenders will put post-season tickets on sale

Jaguars fans tailgate before last year's playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacksonville Jaguars playoff tickets go on sale next week.

Before the more superstitious Jags fans gasp and reach for their rabbit’s foot (“don’t jinx it!”), it’s NFL policy that teams leading their divisions in December put tickets on sale in advance of potential playoff games at home.

Playoff tickets for the NFL’s Wild Card weekend will go on sale Dec. 13 and can be purchased at jaguars.com/tickets. Obviously, if the Jaguars don’t get into the playoffs or don’t have home-field advantage in any games, refunds will be issued.

Playoff tickets go on sale next week 🎟️@dailys_dash | #DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 8, 2023

If they get a bye out of the first round, tickets purchased will be good for that game.

Season ticket holders have priority.

The NFL policy is that teams leading their division or have a .500 record and are within three games of first place put playoff tickets on sale after week 13.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars, other NFL contenders put playoff tickets on sale on Dec. 13