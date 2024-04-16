[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Paul asked: What is your take on the early announcement of managers leaving? It seems to have taken focus from the football, especially when there's a negative result.

Phil answered: Ideally these announcements should come at the end of a season, but this is not an ideal world.

Jurgen Klopp, for instance, would have wanted to let Liverpool know his intentions well in advance so they could start the succession plan and then he would have needed to tell the players. There was then the possibility this would leak out and Klopp has earned the right to make his own announcement at his own time.

Only the players can answer the questions about whether it has had an impact, but my view is that, once they are on the pitch, they do not think about that.

I actually thought Klopp's announcement would galvanise Liverpool for a special finish to his farewell season. This might yet happen but they currently look out on their feet.