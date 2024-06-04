‘Not a hot topic of interest’: Bayern not keen to sign £60m Man Utd star – Sky Sports journalist

‘Not a hot topic of interest’: Bayern not keen to sign £60m Man Utd star – Sky Sports journalist

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is not a transfer target for Bayern Munich this summer.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Fernandes is ‘not a hot topic of interest’ for Bayern who already have Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller to play in the number 10 role.

The Portuguese outlet A Bola claimed earlier that the Bundesliga giants are keen to land his services this summer.

Barcelona are the other club linked with Fernandes but a potential move seems improbable given their precarious financial situation.

The 29-year-old arrived at the Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. He has featured 233 times for the Red Devils, bagging 79 goals and recording 66 assists.

Man Utd must build the team around Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes is like the beating heart of the Red Devils squad. He is pulsating with energy and consistently delivers moments of magic that leave fans in awe.

The 2023/24 season was a disappointing one for United but Fernandes was still involved in 28 goal contributions.

The Portuguese magnifico has been carrying the weight of expectation with grace and determination over the last four years.

He followed Eden Hazard’s footsteps to create the most chances in consecutive Premier League campaigns. He created 119 and 114 chances in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons respectively.

The £60 million-rated star was awarded with the captain’s armband before the start of the previous season.

Fernandes must keep his emotions in check at times, but it shows how emotional he is about playing for the club.

We believed that the rumours of his departure were driven by his agent in order to get United to renew his deal.

While Fernandes commands £240,000 per week at United, the likes of Marcus Rashford (£300,000) and Casemiro (£350,000) outshine him in the salary department.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Capology.com