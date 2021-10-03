(Not so) home sweet home for the Steelers

Playing at home has not been an advantage for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season as they come limping off two consecutive losses in their first two games at Heinz Field.

“There’s going to be a test that comes in Lambeau Field in the former Green Bay Packers,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said recently. “So, we’re working hard with an edge to get better, but we’re also working hard with an edge to prepare ourselves for that challenge — that’s a significant one.”

Home field has typically been an advantage for the Steelers — dating back to 2019, they are 12-5 at Heinz Field and 8-9 away. In 2020, Pittsburgh was 7-1 at home; this season they dropped two consecutive matchups.

Let’s hope the Steelers can get things rolling again away from the confines of Heinz Field. After Green Bay, Pittsburgh again plays host for two straight games with visits from the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers take on Aaron Rodgers’ Packers today at 4:25 eastern.

