How was this NOT a hole-in-one for Dustin Johnson at the Northern Trust?

PARAMUS, N.J. — Dustin Johnson made a rare snowman Thursday morning at the Northern Trust, but he nearly produced a number seen even less often on a PGA Tour player's scorecard a couple hours later. Playing the 232-yard, par-3 6th hole at Ridgewood Country Club, the World No. 1 seemed destined to make a 1 until his ball lipped out. See for yourself:

Seriously, how did that not drop? Even DJ gave a big reaction. Well, a big reaction for DJ.

Instead of recording the 29th hole-in-one on the PGA Tour this season, Johnson had to settle for a tap-in birdie that brought him back to four under. In what was an eventful opening round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs for DJ, the 19-time winner had previously reached that figure under par through eight holes before hitting his tee shot out-of-bounds on the par-5 17th and making a triple bogey.

