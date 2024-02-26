Not having NIL rules is not a big deal | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss last week’s decision by a federal judge to block the NCAA from enforcing name, image and likeness rules - and why that’s okay. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

DAN WETZEL: This day was coming. It's not a debate. It's not a what do you want? what does this want? You'll hear all the time, look what-- look what this group's done.

It's all going to be decided by the courts. And it was very clear early on. That's why I kept yelling about guardrails. I made a joke of it.

What are they doing? Like, it was just a waste of years. We need guard-- you're not going to get any guardrails. You can't enforce this. It's not legal to enforce. It doesn't make any sense to enforce this.

Protect what you can protect. If I'm Charlie Baker, I'm going in trying to pass an extremely small bill, like, please don't make Division III and Division II-- and if you want to opt in-- like, just those two, Division II and Division III athletes, employees. We'll start with that.

Pass that and save Division III and Division II sports because we know that eventually, these guys are going to be ruled employees. And a Division III school cannot afford to pay minimum wage to 20 hour a week practice schedules, nor does anyone really think they should. They kept pretending this wasn't happening, and yelling guardrails, and coming up with illogical-- just fairy-tale concepts.

And you listen to head coaches, and they go, well, I don't like this. This isn't what it used to be. Well, why don't we try this?

And you go, well, that's going to be deemed-- well, I don't know much about how the courts-- I don't know all that legal stuff. That would be, like, their thing. You talk to them, and you're like, well-- well, Brett Kavanaugh does. Sorry, like, this is the reality.

The players are going to be deemed employees. There's going to be contracts set. And that will change-- it'll be direct payment from schools. And that will solve most of the-- whatever worries people have or this or that.

Not having NIL rules is no big deal. There's a lot of screaming over the-- oh, my god, it's going to be even the wilder West. The-- there's no need for these rules. If you just let the free market play out, then this kid will go here, and this kid will go here, and this collector will pay this.

They had a pretty good system where they were getting their boosters to pay for the players. Nothing bad really happened. It's not going to be, quote, unquote, "worse." Anything-- all the stuff they said was going to happen, the Armageddon didn't happen, didn't happen, didn't-- it's not going to happen on this step, either. It's OK.

It's OK if a collective brings this-- if this four star goes here and this five star goes here. As long as they're playing college football, college basketball, or whatever other sport you want them to play, the whole of college sports will be fine. There's-- nothing bad has happened, no matter how much people scream that something bad has happened.

Where is the problem, other than the perception that the problem is coming? Fear-- the only fear people have is fear itself. No big deal. Nothing happened here.

PAT FORDE: Did you just go FDR on us?

DAN WETZEL: I did. I did. I'm trying to calm the nerves.

ROSS DELLENGER: Looky there. Well--

DAN WETZEL: Trying-- I am, though. Relax. It's OK.