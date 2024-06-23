'Not the gumdrop buttons!' Reds, Jim Day admire Elly De La Cruz's sliding gloves

Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz, who leads Major League Baseball with 37 stolen bases this season, is wearing sliding gloves that have become the topic of social media conversation among fans.

"He changes them on a daily basis. It's from a company called Absolutely Ridiculous," Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day said during the 4th inning of Sunday's broadcast. "Now yesterday was my favorite. … Yesterday was the gingerbread man. I'm honestly not sure what (today's) is. That's a new one. He cycles them through, and that one's completely different. He's had the gingerbread man. The Abominable Snowman. Two of my faves."

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz

The team's official Twitter/X account tweeted after De La Cruz's long home run Saturday about the gingerbread man's gumdrop buttons appearing from Elly's back pocket:

Not the gumdrop buttons! pic.twitter.com/23U4iVNqwi — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 22, 2024

