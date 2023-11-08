'It's not good': Abilene Christian stuns Oklahoma State in season opener

Nov. 7—Bryce Thompson didn't see a reason to let it fly. Time had already run out on a comeback that Oklahoma State never figured it'd need against Abilene Christian in Gallagher-Iba Arena, which had rapidly cleared out in the moments prior to that one.

Thompson, having just picked up the ball and held onto it as the final buzzer sounded, walked to the baseline, where he hunched over, where he pulled his jersey over his face, where he hung his head.

The Pokes, fresh off being the first ones left out of the NCAA Tournament eight months ago, entered Monday night with aspirations in mind. A 64-59 loss to the Wildcats effectively put those on hold and handed OSU its first in its first home game of the year since 1974 — and first season-opening loss at home since 1957.

"We lost. I mean, we lost. It's not good," Thompson said. "You don't want to start this way."

If it weren't for Thompson, the Cowboys (0-1) likely wouldn't have found themselves in a position to successfully mount a comeback after trailing by as many as 18 with 13 minutes to play.

With OSU down 10, the senior guard, who finished 8 of 15 with a game-high 19 points, hit mid-range jumpers on three straight possessions to make ACU's lead 55-51 with a little less than five minutes remaining. He hit a 3-pointer to bring the Pokes within 3 points during the final minute, too.

But the tears welling in his eyes in the aftermath of the loss expressed every bit of frustration.

He went 2-for-7 from the free-throw line, missing the front end of a pair from the stripe that would've cut OSU's deficit to one possession. After shooting 54.7 percent on free throws a season ago, and as good as Thompson was for the Cowboys, the line continued to be his kryptonite on Monday.

"Me, personally, I don't know," he said when asked for his thoughts on the Cowboys going 8 of 20 on free throws. "I'm gonna get it figured out, though.'

Thompson undoubtedly needed to capitalize on his chances — some, at the least. But that was emblematic of the Cowboys' veterans collectively struggling in their first time playing alongside each other.

It didn't help they were without Javon Small (knee), Jamyron Keller (wrist) and Isaiah Miranda (hip bruise), though OSU coach Mike Boynton said that's no excuse for the loss.

John-Michael Wright, one of three returners from last season, was 1 of 9 from the field, not making a single one of his six attempts from beyond the arc.

Jarius Hicklen, a sharpshooter OSU brought in out of the transfer portal from North Florida, went 1-for-5 overall and 1-for-4 from deep.

Thompson aside, the lone bright spot of the upperclassmen was big man Mike Marsh, who joined the Cowboys after stops at two different JUCOs and a year at Jacksonville. In 22 minutes of action, Marsh scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

"Tomorrow, we're just gonna figure it out and just start from there," Marsh said. "We can't have these types of setbacks and these types of games like this."

Make no doubt about it, though, a five-deep freshman class isn't going to shy away from the competition because of the inexperience, which was glaringly evident at times in Eric Dailey Jr., Brandon Garrison and Justin McBride.

But Connor Dow wasn't scared of the moment.

With the Cowboys trailing by 18, Dow stepped into and buried a triple. Two possessions later, he did it again. And again a minute after that. He ended the night with 9 points and three boards, all of his scoring coming from deep.

Dow made three of OSU's five 3s on a night in which the Pokes shot 21.7 percent from downtown.

"He's one of the guys that, early on, showed that he's probably more capable than many people gave him credit for," Boynton said. "He's gonna find his way on the court."

The Cowboys aren't strangers to the unwelcome position they find themselves in now. Two years ago, OSU dropped an early season nonconference game to Oakland. A season ago, it was a last-second loss to Southern Illinois in the second game of the season.

Now, the latest blunder leaves the Pokes with six days to right the ship before hosting Sam Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Boynton, who kicked off the seventh year of his tenure in Stillwater in perhaps the sourest of ways, knows something has to change. That was evident when he walked into his postgame press conference, took a seat and let silence fill the room for a while before delivering a message.

"First and foremost, our fans deserve an apology. That was not a performance worthy of their commitment and support," he said. "My apologies to our fans for what they had to watch tonight, because that was not very good basketball by us."

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.