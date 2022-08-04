It’s not going well for former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky at Steelers training camp

Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is competing for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers. While Trubisky has been getting all of the first-team reps, it’s not going so well for the former second-overall pick.

According to The Athletic‘s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky “really hasn’t been sharp” as he gets all of the reps with the starters.

Trubisky has gotten them all and really hasn’t been sharp. To go along with the 16 consecutive failures in Seven Shots, Trubisky hasn’t been consistent at all. Tomlin said after practice he’s looking for playmaking from Pickett, and he can say the same thing about Trubisky. During one team period, Trubisky was 0 of 4 with an interception and a poorly overthrown ball on back-to-back plays. Trubisky should have seen Damontae Kazee and avoided throwing the interception. Kazee was in the box but dropped out into a zone at the snap. Trubisky didn’t see him and threw to a spot, which happened to be in the hands of Kazee.

There was one drill in particular where Trubisky struggled immensely — “seven shots,” where the ball is placed on the 2-yard line and the offense tries to punch it in.

While Trubisky went 3-of-4 the first day Pittsburgh ran the drill, he’s been terrible since. Trubisky is currently on a streak of 0-for-16 from two yards out — 3-of-20 overall. While the struggles aren’t all on Trubisky, it’s not encouraging for the Steelers offense.

Right now, Trubisky is on the path to be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback when the season opens. But with rookie Kenny Pickett on the roster, there’s no telling how long that’ll last.

