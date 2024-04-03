'We are not getting ahead of ourselves' - Docherty

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says his side are "buoyed" by their recent good form, as they prepare to take on Motherwell at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Dark Blues sit sixth in the Premiership, one point ahead of Hibs in seventh having played a game fewer.

With just three games until the split, Docherty says his side are in a "brilliant place".

“We are confident," Docherty said. "We have had a good March. It took an injury-time equaliser for Kilmarnock to stop us getting three wins in March.

“But to take seven out of nine against that level of opposition, we have to be buoyed by that and I am really pleased with the level of consistency from the players in that period.

“The boys are in a brilliant place just now and they are such a brilliant group to work with, any challenge put ahead of them they put their all into it and they are getting their rewards.

“I would say we are in a really good place, we are very confident but we are not complacent or getting ahead of ourselves.

“The next game is the most important game which is Motherwell on Saturday and we have prepared for that and look forward to the game.

“We have had two draws against them, they are a good side.

“We are under no illusions as to how difficult a game it is going to be but as I said, we are in a good place and we take that into Saturday’s game.”