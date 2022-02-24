Not at full strength, No. 6 Kentucky readies for No. 18 Arkansas

Kentucky coach John Calipari recently espoused the value of selflessness to his players as the Wildcats endure with a potentially altered starting backcourt.

Recalling his message, Calipari said: "A good team has good players. A great team has great teammates. This team has great teammates."

The No. 6 Wildcats hope to maintain that mantra -- as well as their hold on second place in the Southeastern Conference standings -- as they visit No. 18 Arkansas in a Saturday matinee that might not feature injured Kentucky guards TyTy Washington (ankle) and Sahvir Wheeler (wrist).

"We may have the same team going down to Arkansas," Calipari said Wednesday after the Wildcats edged visiting LSU 71-66 with a backup backcourt.

Reserve Bryce Hopkins helped steer Kentucky (23-5, 12-3 SEC) away from an upset while remaining one game ahead of Arkansas (22-6, 11-4) and one game behind Auburn in the conference standings. With the Wildcats trailing LSU 31-23 at the break, Hopkins scored 11 of his career-best 13 points during a key, 15-2 Kentucky run in the second half.

A 6-foot-6 freshman, Hopkins used his size to create opportunities, grabbing four rebounds while shooting 5 of 6 from the floor in 16 minutes.

"I saw in the first half that we were kind of like playing a little slow," Hopkins said. "In the second half, coach was saying we needed a little energy, so that's what I tried to do when I came into the game. Just started to bring energy, and just contribute."

Four Wildcats finished in double figures. Leading scorer Oscar Tshiebwe paced Kentucky with 17 points and 16 rebounds, registering his 10th consecutive double-double.

Arkansas continued its hot streak Tuesday, defeating host Florida 82-74 for its third straight win and 12th victory in 13 games.

The Razorbacks trailed by six points with 7:57 to play before staging their latest rally. Since Jan. 15, the team has earned seven conference victories after trailing or being tied after halftime.

"It starts with our togetherness," JD Notae said. "I feel like this group has each other's back. We go fight for each other, no matter what the situation. And we just never thought we were out of it. We just wanted to keep fighting, keep fighting. And that's what we did."

Notae scored 22 points to help Arkansas to its first road victory at Florida since 1995. Jaylin Williams navigated foul trouble to post a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Razorbacks are aiming for their second straight victory against the Wildcats. Arkansas overcame five double-figure scorers for host Kentucky to win 81-80 last season, stopping the Wildcats' eight-game winning streak in the series.

Williams said the team is eager to meet the challenge of containing Tshiebwe.

"He's a really great player," Williams said. "Crazy, his stats. He averages (16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds). Rarely, players do that. He's one of the best rebounders. ... It's going to be a team effort to stop him on the glass. We're ready to play."

Kentucky leads the all-time series 33-12.

