This is not the first time Tommy DeVito has frustrated Wisconsin sports fans

Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito is the toast of the sports world Tuesday morning after he led the New York Giants to a third straight win, giving the Green Bay Packers a frustrating loss on "Monday Night Football."

"Tommy Cutlets" completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown but was especially harmful to Green Bay on the ground, running 10 times for 71 yards. The Giants' 24-22 win came down to a field goal after DeVito quickly led New York down the field with four straight completions — one for 32 yards to Wan'Dale Robinson.

Wisconsin fans may have already wiped it from their memory, but DeVito also was at the helm for another frustrating moment in recent Wisconsin sports history.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love congratulates New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito on his win after the game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants beat the Packers, 24-22.

He was quarterback of the Illinois football team on Oct. 1, 2022, giving the Wisconsin Badgers a humbling 34-10 loss at Camp Randall Stadium. DeVito completed 18 of 24 passes for 167 yards that day, avoiding any turnovers and scoring three touchdowns on short rushes.

What made the game more memorable was what happened the next day, when the UW athletic department made the stunning announcement that it had fired football coach Paul Chryst. Interim coach Jim Leonhard led UW for the rest of the year, though the program hired former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell in late November.

DeVito spent four seasons at Syracuse but missed part of the 2020 season with an injury, then only played in three games in 2021. He entered the transfer portal midway through the year, once he'd been supplanted by transfer Garrett Shrader. He committed to Illinois as a graduate transfer and had his best season, throwing for 2,650 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Illini.

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Illinois won the game, 34-10, in current Illini and former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema’s return to Madison.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

“I don't know how much he enjoyed the last couple of years there, but he has a lot of fun in our room,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said after the win over UW. “We have a lot of fun with him, and I think it also probably gives light to quarterbacks in our system, even the ones that we got and our future ones, of how well this offense can play to a quarterback and let him do what he does."

DeVito attempted to get a waiver for another year of eligibility in 2023 but was denied by the NCAA, and so he focused on a career in the NFL instead.

“There were highs and lows,” DeVito said of the wavier process to Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. “At first, it was ‘probably not.’ A couple weeks later, it was like, ‘We’re at 90 percent right now.’ Then all of a sudden, it was like, cut. I was like, ‘Ope.’ That’s what it is. I’m just rolling with the punches."

He went undrafted but had several offers to sign as a free agent and chose the Giants, where he could play just a short drive away from his parents and childhood home.

Illinois finished the 2022 season in the ReliaQuest Bowl with a 19-10 loss to Mississippi State, with DeVito throwing for 253 yards and rushing for a touchdown. The 2023 Badgers will play LSU in the same bowl game Jan. 1.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tommy DeVito has frustrated Wisconsin sports fans before