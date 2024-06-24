‘Not finished yet’ – N’Golo Kanté opens door to a return to European football

George Boxall, reporting from Dortmund

Often rarely seen in press conferences and public interviews, the French and international media have seen more of N’Golo Kanté of late – coinciding with his stunning return to prominence for Didier Deschamps’ side in his usual defensive midfield position.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference attended by Get French Football News, the current Al-Ittihad midfielder opened the door to a potential return to European football, ahead of Les Bleus’ third and final Euro 2024 group game against Poland.

“No it’s not finished yet,” replied Kanté when asked whether he was done with European football. “In Saudi, a new kind of football, a new experience,” added the former Leicester City and Chelsea man. “But I’m enjoying my return [to this level]. It’s great to be back with the French team and I’m touched by it. But that’s not a question I’m asking myself today,” finished the Frenchman.

Playing in both of France’s group games so far, Kanté has re-found his rhythm with ease, to much acclaim from both France supporters and journalists alike. He was named UEFA’s man of the match in both games, and was ranked as France’s best player in both macthes in Get French Football News’s Player Ratings (8, 7).

N’Golo Kanté on a potential return to European football:



“My time isn’t over yet. But I’m enjoying my return, it’s great to get the feeling back of playing with France again. I don’t ask myself that question.”



📸 (@georgeboxall22) pic.twitter.com/rrZ1bliofQ — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 24, 2024

‘There’s still a long way to go’ – Kanté not getting carried away with acclaim

“You have to savour it, it’s great to be back in the shirt, with the fans, in the competition, and to be praised, but there’s still a long way to go,” said Kanté on his achievements already in the tournament. Understated and down to earth, we expected nothing less from France’s midfield maestro.

France will face Poland tomorrow evening (18:00 CET) hoping in order to clinch an all-important top spot in Group D with a win. Les Bleus will need a superior goal difference to their Dutch counterparts.

GFFN | George Boxall