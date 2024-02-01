Not so fast — Karl Scott reportedly not joining Eagles staff after all

Earlier this week, a report from NFL Network indicated that the Eagles were set to hire Seahawks assistant Karl Scott to coach their defensive backs.

Not so fast.

Apparently, Scott is staying in Seattle instead.

The 38-year-old Scott is now expected to remain with the Seahawks and work under new head coach Mike MacDonald, Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reported on Thursday morning.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to retain Karl Scott as a senior defensive assistant as part of new coach Mike Macdonald’s staff, sources tell @247sports.



The news of Scott reportedly expected to join the Eagles staff was included in a report about Clint Hurtt. The former Seahawks’ defensive coordinator has been tapped as the Eagles’ next defensive line coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

While Hurtt was the headline of that report based on his status as a former defensive coordinator, Scott seemed like an impressive hire as well. During his time with the Seahawks, Scott has coached some really good young defensive backs like Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and more.

Scott joined the Seahawks staff in 2022 and previously coached DBs with the Vikings in 2021 and was with Alabama from 2018-2020, working under legendary coach Nick Saban.

Without Scott, the Eagles will need to keep searching for a defensive backs coach. D.K. McDonald held that position in 2023 after former DBs coach Dennard Wilson left to join the Ravens. Wilson has reportedly been hired as the Titans next defensive coordinator after a year in Baltimore.

Assuming Hurtt is still coming to Philly as the D-line coach, he’s the only known position coach on that side of the ball so far under Vic Fangio. The Eagles reportedly interviewed former NFL defensive coordinators Joe Barry and Mike Caldwell for the linebackers coach position.

