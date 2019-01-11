Not so fast: Gary Kubiak reportedly won't run Broncos' offense after all

Two days after reports that Gary Kubiak would return to the sidelines as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator under new head coach Vic Fangio, a drastic change: he won’t.

Reports: Kubiak won’t be coaching

Via multiple reports on Friday afternoon, Kubiak will not be the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there were lengthy discussions between Denver management and Kubiak, and the two sides had different ideas on staffing and offensive philosophy.

It was reported Denver Broncos senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak would be returning to the sidelines as offensive coordinator, but now it seems that won’t come to pass. (AP)

Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News added a bit more detail, saying Kubiak wanted to bring back assistant coaches Rick Dennison and Brian Pariani, who were fired in Denver’s last housecleaning two years ago. Dennison was the offensive coordinator and Pariani the tight ends coach in 2015-16.

But the team didn’t want them back.

That, coupled with the differences in offensive approach led to Kubiak walking away.

Rich Scangarello to interview

Via multiple reports, Denver will interview San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello for their coordinator opening on Monday.

(However, not long after reports of a scheduled interview, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco had denied the Broncos’ request.)

Scangarello was an offensive quality control coach with the Falcons in 2015, working with Kyle Shanahan. When Shanahan became 49ers’ head coach in 2017, he brought Scangarello in to coach the quarterbacks.

Scangarello had a big role in getting Nick Mullens game ready after San Francisco saw starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup C.J. Beathard go down with injuries. A member of the practice squad and undrafted in 2017, Mullens started the final eight games of the season for the 49ers, completing 64.2 percent of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His debut, against Oakland on November 1, saw him complete 16-of-22 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns in a Niners win.

Mike Munchak still in mix

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Broncos want a “new age, innovative” coordinator for the offense and Kubiak wasn’t quite on board. Rapoport believes Kubiak will remain with the Broncos; he’s been a senior personnel advisor for the last two years.

The Broncos have been talking to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak about coming to the team and having the same role. Munchak interviewed for head coach openings, but it’s unclear if he wants to remain as a position coach or perhaps get something with more prestige.

