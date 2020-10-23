‘This is not Excuse City,’ Jones says of Cowboys’ struggles, listing excuses

When someone throws out a line like, “I don’t want to start trouble, but…” or, “Not to be negative, but…” it’s a pretty safe bet what’s coming next.

When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones phoned in to Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan for his usual Friday Q&A segment, he was tossed an opening warm-up pitch about who he had been rooting for in Thursday night’s Giants-Eagles game. His answer started out with Philadelphia and New York and Jason Garrett and the NFC East, but then took a hard left turn.

Jones rambled for over four minutes. He touched on a rash of injuries affecting the roster’s biggest financial investments, bemoaned the team’s clear and obvious turnover problem putting them in early holes in multiple games this season, and lamented the lack of extra preseason prep work that would have been afforded new coach Mike McCarthy and his staff in a non-pandemic season.

But he saved the qualifying kicker for the end.

“This is not Excuse City this morning,” Jones told the K&C Masterpiece Show hosts. “I’m just pointing at some things when I look at this team.”

I don’t want to make excuses, but…

To be clear, Jones wasn’t asked why the team is off to such a disappointing start. It wasn’t a troubleshooting conversation. The outspoken owner and chief mouthpiece of the organization had that list of yeah-buts ready to go- with supporting stats and everything- and threw them out on the table at literally the first chance he got in his weekly radio appearance.

Cowboys fans are tired of hearing the excuses.

But deep down, Jones isn’t wrong in where he laid a good chunk of the blame.

Injuries have taken a devastating toll on the 2020 Cowboys and left a mere shell of the team that everyone thought would be lining up on Sundays. Gerald McCoy. La’el Collins. Blake Jarwin. Tyron Smith. Dak Prescott. Trysten Hill. Those are just the guys now out for the season; the list of players missing games here and there is a long one. It grew by one more on Friday.

“We probably won’t have Zack Martin,” Jones confirmed. “If we don’t have him, we’re going to be playing with about 60% of our salary cap dollars Sunday. About 60%. That’s what’s out on the field. In the case of the tackles, and the case of your quarterback, the case of Martin, those are challenges for us. [Are] Other teams having them? You bet.”

Mike McCarthy has implied that the team’s current injury situation is as bad as he’s ever experienced as a head coach in the NFL, but he’d be the first to say (as Jones did, to be fair) that it’s something every team deals with to a degree every season.

The 2020 Cowboys have simply not adjusted well to it.

Jones also dwelled on that missing practice time that new coaches are supposed to get in the summer, as well as the shortened training camp and the scrapped preseason schedule.

“When a new coach comes in,” Jones reminded, “we give him extra weeks with the team. We always do. Extra days. Maybe as much as ten days, two weeks of solid practice. And then we, of course, count on, as we always should, a complete training camp, spring training, and then go on into the season with the preparation. If you look at all the new coaches in this league this year, they’re rocking along at an average of about 20% wins. And those are the new guys who came in with their new group, made up of free agents as well as the players that were there of the teams that they took over. And, so our knowledge of our game knows that it’s always better if a new coach can spend some time with his team.”

True, COVID-19 didn’t do McCarthy and his staff of newbies any favors as they lost time that would have been spent getting to know players and implementing new schemes. But everyone everywhere had their summer rearranged. Several teams are even now having in-season practices and official games canceled and rescheduled due to the virus, throwing into their plans massive wrenches that the Cowboys haven’t even had to think about.

Complaints about the abbreviated OTA itinerary almost four months after the fact is sure to fall on deaf ears around the Dallas fanbase.

And yes, Jones brought up the turnover bugaboo. Some of those giveaways came on fluky plays, literal bad bounces that could have just as easily gone the other way. But again, that’s part of football. The good teams can overcome it. The Cowboys have not.

