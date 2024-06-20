Not exactly friendly: FC Juarez takes physical 4-2 win over United

Jun. 19—This international friendly had a little bit of everything — including pushing, shoving and multiple red cards.

In a match that technically didn't count, visiting FC Juarez and New Mexico United gave a Wednesday night announced crowd of 10,490 a spirited show at Isotopes Park. The visiting Bravos ultimately got the better of it, riding three first-half goals to a 4-2 win, but the home team definitely had its moments.

Marco Micaletto and Kalen Ryden found the net for New Mexico, which trimmed a 3-0 halftime deficit to 3-2 and had a potential equalizer deflect of the crossbar in the second half.

FC Juarez, a talented, top-division Mexican squad, didn't put things away until Manuel Castro banged home a controversial penalty kick in the 85th minute.

"Good night for the fans on both sides," United coach Eric Quill said. "They saw six goals and it could've been more. Guys were going for it. Fans got their money's worth tonight."

As one might expect in a "friendly," both sides substituted liberally, particularly the Bravos who replaced all 11 starters at halftime. But the intensity in Wednesday's match started high and never waned, at one point boiling over into a shoving match in front of the benches late in the second half. At least one NMU coach and an FC Juarez player were shown red cards after the scuffle.

Asked about the high level of intensity, Ryden said he wasn't surprised.

"That's what's instilled in us," he said. "Eric always says there's no such thing as a friendly. Guys are competitive. It's kind of what we expected."

With a stiff, gusty wind at its back, FC Juarez had the better of things in the first half. Angel Zaldivar scored twice — once on a 12th-minute header and once on a 41st-minute tap in — to give the Bravos a 2-0 lead. Aitor Garcia made it 3-0 in the 45th minute, scoring in transition after a mishandled United corner kick.

"Some self-inflicted wounds," Quill said of the first half, referring to a pair of turnovers that set up two of the Bravos' goals.

It might have been better for New Mexico as Avionne Flanagan sent an open shot from inside the penalty area right at FC Juarez goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado. It also could have been worse if NMU goalkeeper Kris Shakes hadn't stopped a Bravos penalty kick in stoppage time.

Still, United had the wind at its back in the second half and never backed off even with a slew of substitutes, including some academy players. Micaletto hammered home a PK after a Juarez handball in the box to make the score 3-1 in the 54th minute.

Five minutes later, Micaletto curled a free kick toward the right post where Ryden met it and sent a header into the left side of the net. His highlight-reel goal made the score 3-2 and drew a loud roar from the crowd.

"I just kind of tailed off to the back post," Ryden said, "and Marco put a perfect ball right where it should've been. Happy to put it in the back of the net."

United nearly got even when Harry Swartz sent a blast off the crossbar in the 79th minute, but Castro's PK after a questionable handball call on NMU (replay showed the ball hitting a defender's hip) was the dagger.

Quill, whose team hosts USL Championship foe Colorado Springs on Saturday, felt his team took something positive from Wednesday's friendly.

"I liked the fight we showed against a quality, top-division Mexican team," he said. "You use the word 'friendly,' but these guys are competitive professional athletes. Guys battled tonight and that's what you want to see."