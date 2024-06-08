Not everyone was surprised by Kristaps Porzingis’ Game 1 performance vs. the Dallas Mavericks

Not everyone was surprised by Kristaps Porzingis‘ Game 1 performance for the Boston Celtics vs. the Dallas Mavericks. One such analyst is The Athletic veteran reporter David Aldridge, who recently opened up about why he was not taken aback by KP’s impressive return from a strained right soleus that had him out of commission for 38 days.

Cohosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, was recently joined by Aldridge of to discuss Porzingis’ massive Game 1 before looking forward to the “maturity game” for the Celtics in Game 2. Their conversation then turns to Kyrie Irving’s lackluster performance, and how the Mavericks can adjust moving forward.

Check it out in the clip below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire