Not everyone is sold on the NBA’s new in-season tournament
Not everyone is sold on the NBA’s new in-season tournament. While the event seems to be a hit with fans of the Boston Celtics after Boston’s improbable advancement, there are plenty of players who are none too thrilled about the need to run up the score to have their best chances of winning it — and there are at least a few head coaches out there who agree with them on that point.
There are safety concerns among the players, and there are even some holdouts among the best-known analysts in league history. Regarding the latter, examples can be found in the hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast.
Goodman and Ryan spoke at length on their in-season tournament reservations at length on the most recent episode of their show.
Check it out in the clip embedded above.
