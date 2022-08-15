Not everyone is into the idea of honoring Bill Russell’s career with a cross-league jersey retirement

The NBA has announced plans to honor the late, great Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell across the league, retiring his No. 6 jersey worn with his legendary career with the Celtics in every team in the league (current No. 6 wearers grandfathered in) to honor Russell not only for his achievements in basketball, but his considerable advocacy for civil rights and social justice in general.

But not everyone is happy about that; irked more about the timing than the idea, FOX Sports Radio’s Rob Parker takes issue with giving Russell his flowers posthumously. And Parker is not alone in that sentiment, but the balance between an honor and a pre-emptive obituary is a precarious one.

How best to honor the living, then?

Hear out Parker for yourself, and decide if what he as to say about honoring Russell (and athletes more generally) makes sense.

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire