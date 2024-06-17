'Not every player can star in every game'

England manager Gareth Southgate said "not every player can star in every game" at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham scored the only goal as England began their campaign in Germany with a 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

"What’s important is that different people pop up with the moments like Jude Bellingham did," Southgate said, as he reiterated his stance that all Three Lions players will need to step up.

"When I go through the history of our big games, there’s always been a different match-winner, a different guy to take the headlines and that’s as it will be if we are going to win a tournament," he added.

As Bellingham stole the show on Sunday, captain Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka had quieter games, but Southgate isn't concerned.

"There isn’t space in that front line for everybody to be on the ball in every moment.

"In the first half Bukayo Saka was obviously prominent. Jude was prominent.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden had moments, so Harry didn’t get as much of the ball but in the second half his performance was absolutely crucial to us getting the win."