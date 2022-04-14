Not even Nick Saban is spared the transfer tightrope, but he's balancing better than most | Opinion

A longstanding adage in college football recruiting is to worry about the ones you get, not the ones you don’t.

Now that players may freely transfer without penalty, recruiting extends beyond pursuing high school prospects. A coach must worry about the recruits he signs, worry about the players he fears will transfer, and worry about the transfer targets he aims to add.

Worry, worry, worry.

For Alabama coach Nick Saban, fifth-year senior linebacker Jaylen Moody at least should offer some peace of mind.

Moody entered the transfer portal in January, removed his name from the portal about a week later, and he’s contending for a starting linebacker spot alongside Henry To’o To’o.

Why did Moody stay?

“This is where I want to be,” he said Tuesday.

That’s as good a reason as any.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

By landing To’o To’o from Tennessee last spring and retaining Moody, Saban threaded a needle. He upgraded a position’s talent with a marquee transfer while managing to keep a valuable veteran, whose playing time was affected by the transfer’s arrival.

Navigating that tightrope might prove more challenging for Alabama than signing five-star recruits, but in the case of To'o To'o and Moody, Saban showed it can be done.

Saban is the best coach in college football history in part because he’s the best recruiter in the sport's history, but his program isn’t immune to the roster turnover that increased after last year’s rule change made transferring more enticing.

“I don’t think our good players are going to be leaving, but I think we’ll be able to get some good players to join us when we have room to do that,” Saban predicted last April after the NCAA modified transfer rules.

Saban’s prophecy proved at least partially correct. Alabama has secured talented transfers, although not to the abundance of SEC peers like Ole Miss or LSU, but it also has lost “good players,” depending on one’s definition of the term.

Last year, To’o To’o and wide receiver Jameson Williams from Ohio State became pivotal additions. This year, the Crimson Tide added gems in cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU), wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and offensive lineman Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt).

While Alabama gained in quality, it lost in quantity.

Several Alabama players transferred to other Power Five programs, including Drew Sanders (to Arkansas) and tight end Jc (to Texas). They’re talented enough to contribute to any program.

Although the ease of transferring is a roster management hurdle for every program, Saban won’t get bogged down by departures.

Worry about signing top high school prospects.

Worry about adding transfer talent.

And celebrate veterans like Moody who stick it out.

Despite Moody’s loyalty, Alabama’s starting jobs must be earned. No handouts, even for veterans – especially if you want to continue to appear attractive to recruits and transfers.

For Moody to become a starter, he must prove he’s starting caliber.

“When guys have been in (a backup) role, they have to understand what goes with being a starter,” Saban said earlier this spring, when asked about Moody. “You have to challenge yourself to be ready and prepared to play with great consistency and performance.”

Ideally, Moody will earn that starting spot. Doing so would make him another case study in the value of sticking with Alabama. Former running back Brian Robinson Jr. emerged as the poster child for persistence last season after years as a reserve, and Mac Jones carried the flag for perseverance in 2020.

While Moody is intent on elevating his production, the value of a veteran finishing his career where it started is measured by more than snap counts.

“I’m just trying to come back and show a leader’s mentality, really show the guys the way it is supposed to be done, lead by example,” Moody said. “Be that guy that the guys can look up to and really show that I’m ready. It’s just time.

"I can be that guy. I can be a leader for them and be a good role model.”

Those are the type of players coaches don’t have to worry as much about.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Alabama football: Nick Saban shows Tide can manage transfer tightrope