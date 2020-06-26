Not even the NCAA’s extended dead period can slow down Mario Cristobal on the recruiting trail

The coronavirus pandemic continues to halt the in-person recruiting trail for collegiate athletics.

The NCAA Division I Council announced on Thursday an extension of the recruiting dead period in all sports through August 31.

The Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period: https://t.co/cGExRdbLrl pic.twitter.com/se3BFgg8wY — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 25, 2020

"Additionally, the Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committees indicated they are not planning to recommend any changes to the summer access model that was adopted last week, which permits institutions to begin summer countable athletically related activities in basketball beginning July 20 and may include up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and skill instruction, with not more than four hours of skill instruction.

"Council members also granted a waiver to modifying the start date for preseason practice in sports other than football. Fall preseasons generally begin a specific number of days prior to the first scheduled regular season contest. The waiver allows teams to count back from the first day contests are allowed, instead of a team's actual scheduled first contest.

"The waiver allows some flexibility for additional acclimatization for fall sport student-athletes who missed out on spring participation opportunities and accounts for schedule changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and special guest former two-sport athlete and Olympian Devon Allen].

Lucky for the Oregon football team, head coach Mario Cristobal hasn't skipped a beat during this "dead period."

Story continues

Since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic slowly began to shut the sports world down, the Ducks continued to have success in recruiting:

2021 COMMITS:

- Five-star wide receiver Troy Frankin (CA)

- Four-star tight end Moliki Matavao (NV)

- Four-star tight end Terrance Ferguson (CO)

- Four-star OL Bram Walden (AZ)

- Four-star OL Jonah Miller (AZ)

- Four-star DB Jaylin Davies (DB)

- Three-star (transfer) Jadarrius Perkins (MS)

- Three-star WDE Terrell Tilmon (TX)

- Three-star CB Darren Barkins (CA)

- Three-star OLB Brandon Buckner (AZ)

This speaks volumes on Cristobal as well as the Oregon football program itself. The talent combined with the coaching and leadership pave the way for future success. The Ducks currently have the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12 conference in 2021 as well as the No. 7 ranked class nationally.

[RELATED]: Two words keep coming up in why recruits choose Oregon: National Championship

Be sure to download and listen for free Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football

Not even the NCAAs extended dead period can slow down Mario Cristobal on the recruiting trail originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest