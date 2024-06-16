‘Not even Messi…’ – Barcelona starlet receives the ultimate praise after Spain display

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has this weekend been on the receiving end of the highest praise imaginable.

As much comes on the back of the youngster’s latest performance on the international stage.

Spain, of course, kicked the country’s Euro 2024 campaign into gear on Saturday night, by way of a group stage meeting with Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente’s troops ultimately emerged on the right side of a 3-0 result, owing to goals on the part of all of Álvaro Morata, Fabián Ruiz, and Dani Carvajal.

And yet, post-match, it was the name of another which dominated the headlines…

Afforded a starting berth on Spain’s right flank on Saturday, the aforementioned Lamine Yamal dazzled once more.

Still just 16 years of age, the wide-man afforded Manchester City standout Joško Gvardiol a torrid time of things, courtesy of a remarkable combination of pace, touch, trickery, and end product.

Lamine was also responsible for the assist for Carvajal’s result-clinching Spanish 3rd.

Speaking as part of his punditry role for Sky Sports in the aftermath of the clash, former La Roja striker Fernando Llorente, in turn, was asked for this take on Barcelona’s latest attacking sensation.

And Llorente’s response could not have been more glowing, with the ex-hitman having revealed his take that Lamine is already showing himself to be superior to Barca’s greatest-ever player, at the same age:

“Not even Messi was at this level at that age. Lamine Yamal does extraordinary things. He can’t be compared to anyone.”

Conor Laird | GSFN