'Not even the diehards could have imagined this transformation'

[BBC]

Tom Jordan catches the punt, fakes a pass and then finds Rory Darge who quickly shovels it wider to Huw Jones. He explodes through the Munster line, sees Sebastian Cancelliere to his right, pops it into his breadbasket and off the speedy Argentine goes over for a Glasgow try.

It was a move that encapsulated exactly what a free-flowing Glasgow can do against any team in the URC, displaying to all and sundry the team Warriors fans have seen for the majority of the season.

With the star players back, it was a massive 80 minutes from a number of key players in the pack - particularly Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings and the dynamic Jack Dempsey.

It was a proper team performance in defence too. Two spells down to 14 men and only three points conceded in those 20 minutes. That's a massive testament to the effort the full squad put in and the structures the coaching set-up have created.

Captain Kyle Steyn oozed his usual class and had to deal with being on the wrong side of the officials in the first half.

In fairness, the whole back line really impressed. George Horne’s speed at the ruck, Tom Jordan's aggression at 10, and the immense work of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu.

Jones had his critics in regards to his defensive work, but there is a difference since he returned to Glasgow under Franco Smith; Jones 2.0 is a scary prospect for any opposition.

Next up, Pretoria, and a return to South Africa to face the demons that resulted in Glasgow finishing fourth in the URC standings.

The squad has grown under Smith. From being embarrassed at Leinster two years ago - a result which saw the end of Danny Wilson - to now contesting the final. Not even the most diehard of Warriors supporters could have imagined this transformation.