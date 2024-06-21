Not even Alabama could tear Seminole DB Juan Berchal away from Appalachian State

Sanford Seminole defensive back Juan Berchal has decided where he will go to college and he is adamant about sticking to his commitment to Appalachian State. Not even Alabama could tear him away.

“I feel like I am 1,000% committed and I feel like if ‘Bama offered me I would still be committed to App State,” he said.

Berchal picked the Mountaineers over UCF, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, Illinois, UMass and Tulane.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Berchal, who is the No. 37-ranked prospect in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60, averaged three tackles and had one interception last season and was often untested in games as quarterbacks tried to stay away from the talented coverage defender.

“I feel like it’s a great school, a great program and the coaching staff treats me like family, so it’s a great place to be,” Berchal said.

Berchal committed to the coaching staff while he was on his official visit to the school.

“It was amazing,” Berchal said. “It’s up in the mountains in Boone (N.C.) and it was a great time, beautiful setting. I loved it.”

He said he has a great relationship with defensive backs coach A.J. Howard and defensive coordinator Scot Sloan.

“They’ve stayed locked in with me,” Berchal said, “and besides the coaching staff, they win games. Ever since they started playing football, they’ve been winning, so that’s where I want to be and the energy I want to place myself around.”

Now, Berchal said, he can concentrate on his senior season. The Seminoles are trying to get back the state championship game, which they won in 2020.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders,” Berchal said. “Recruiting can be such a daunting task and for it to be over is a great feeling.”

Chris Hays can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.