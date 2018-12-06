Not even the 76ers know what's going on with Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons' headbands

Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons have formed a special bond through a pair of headbands. (Getty)

A very secretive, very exclusive club has apparently been formed inside the Philadelphia 76ers. The membership: stars Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler. The uniform: a thick, white headband. What they do: we’re still trying to figure that out.

The Philly Voice posted a fun breakdown Wednesday of the Sixers’ new headband brotherhood, how it came about and the reaction the pair have received from their teammates.

The rules of Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons’ headbands

Per the Voice, the rules of the headband break down as follows:

That seems to be about it, and it’s hard to knock the two when they have a connection like this:

Simmons with the behind the back no-look to Butler. SPICYYYYYY! (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/rDyHK0WDu7 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 6, 2018





JJ Redick has questions for the 76ers headband brigade

Redick, who Butler said cannot wear a headband, resorted to questioning the media over just what is happening between two of his star teammates:

“Why the headbands?” Redick asked the media at practice on Tuesday. “How do the headbands go with the bet? I’m asking, [because] apparently they do. I don’t know why you have to wear the headbands to make the bet to make steals and blocks. It’s all a little far-fetched for me.”

Your guess is as good as ours, JJ.

