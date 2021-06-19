Not enough innings; Rex comeback falls two runs short

Jun. 19—There's famously no clock in baseball, but there are a finite number of innings. And if there had been one or two more of those, the Rex might have snapped their losing streak instead of taking a 7-5 loss to the Springfield Sliders in Prospect League baseball Friday night at Bob Warn Field.

Springfield pitcher Dylan De Leon retired the first 16 Rex batters without expending much effort — just 35 pitches through the first five innings — but was hanging on for dear life when a ninth-inning double play snuffed out the final Rex comeback.

"He looked very easy to hit," Rex first baseman Rob Weissheier said after the game, and after hitting home runs in his last two at-bats. "We were getting pitches to hit, maybe just overswinging . . . we were just hitting ground balls right at them. We definitely should have worked him a little bit more."

"I don't care about that," Rex manager A.J. Reed said when asked about the Slider pitcher's pitch count. "We're kind of running through a stretch where we're hitting the ball hard but right at people.

"We'll find holes. This team battles. We're never out of a game."

That was the case Friday. Canton Terry broke up the perfect game with a homer to right field with one out in the bottom of the sixth, and Weissheier added his first long ball the next inning to cut the lead to 5-2. Springfield then got a two-run homer of its own in the top of the eighth to go back up by five runs.

The Rex still hadn't had a runner actually standing on a base until the bottom of the eighth, when Tyler Nelson beat out an infield hit. He scored on a double by Terry, and Kody Putnam followed with an RBI single, but two soft fly balls left Putnam in scoring position and the deficit at 7-4.

Weissheier led off the bottom of the ninth with his second blast, cutting the lead to 7-5, and the tying run came to the plate after a single by Alec Brunson. But Nate Wolf lined out to left field and Jack Leverenz hit into the double play.

The other story in the early part of the game was the Rex starter, recent Edgewood graduate Luke Hayden and his mid-90s fastball. The future Indiana Hoosier — if the upcoming Major League Baseball draft doesn't get in the way — gave up a hit, a walk and a two-run double to the first three batters Friday, then pitched hitless baseball the next four innings before giving up a two-run homer in the sixth.

"He's got a great arm," Reed agreed. "He's excited to be out here, and he's trying to overthrow a little bit [12 walks in nine innings so far]. But he'll continue to get better throughout the summer."

—Olympian in the house — Former Olympic broad jumper Dr. Gregory Bell is back in his hometown for the induction ceremonies for the Indiana Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame that will be Saturday night, and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's game.

"While I was here I was asked to participate in two or three other affairs, and I did," he said after his pitch was fielded by Reed. "I'm always happy if my presence helps advance good, clean fun like this."

Bell retired from his 50-year position as director of dental services at the Logansport State Hospital just two years ago, and the 90-year-old Garfield graduate would now like to see Marshall Goss — the president of the Track & Field and Cross Country Museum and a former coach at Bloomington High School and Indiana University — get more recognition.

"There's not enough press [about Goss] and what he does," Bell said. "If someone hadn't taken an interest in me — which Dr. Bill Bannon did — I don't know where I'd be now."