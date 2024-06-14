‘Not an easy task’ – German legend says Hansi Flick faces a great challenge at Barcelona

The Hansi Flick era in Barcelona is set to begin and the newly appointed manager is already on his toes.

The German tactician met with Barcelona’s sporting director Deco earlier this week to plan the squad and discuss the possible transfers they must explore this summer.

With the pre-season tour of the USA organised for the end of July, Flick will not have long to transmit his ideas to the dressing room, especially considering that the European Championships run deep into next month.

Lahm has his say

Germany are set to begin their European campaign later today as they take on Scotland in the first game of the tournament.

With the nation buzzing with excitement and the spotlight shining bright on them, German legend Philipp Lahm was asked to give his two cents on Flick’s appointment in Barcelona.

“It is a pleasure for us Germans to see our coaches working in big clubs. Maybe at this moment coaching Barcelona is not an easy task for anyone. It is a great challenge and I wish him the best,” he said as revealed by SPORT.

Flick faces a challenge at Barcelona says Lahm. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Notably, Lahm is the Tournament Director for the Euros in Germany and is currently engrossed in ensuring the flawless conduction of the event.

Two Barcelona stars in action

With the Euros officially kicking off later tonight, the two Barcelona players in Germany will hope to get off to a flyer.

Ilkay Gundogan and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will both be in the mix for Julian Nagelsmann’s side alongside other greats including Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos.

While the former is expected to start the game and even captain the side, Ter Stegen is unlikely to see minutes, especially after the manager’s open dismissal of the possibility.